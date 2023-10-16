Video
Sagar Runi Murder

Submission of probe report extended for 104th time

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Court Correspondent

Submission of probe report extended for 104th time

Submission of probe report extended for 104th time

The probe report submission date in a case filed over the 2012 killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was deferred for the 104th time.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin on Sunday extended the date till November 16 for submitting the investigation report in the sensational double murder case.

Sunday was fixed for submission of probe report in the sensational murder case but the investigation authority, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) failed to submit the report, GRO Alamgir Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on September 11, the same court ordered RAB to submit its police report by Sunday.

Eight people, including Runi's friend Tanvir Rahman, have been accused in the case.

The seven other suspects are: Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.




