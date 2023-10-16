DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 35 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.



According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 35 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of October 14 to 6:00am on Sunday.



During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,742 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 54 grams of heroin, 48.950 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 18 bottles of phensidyl syrup and 9 bottles of foreign made liquor from their possessions, the release added. �BSS