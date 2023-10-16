Preparations complete for smooth Durga Puja celebration in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 15: All preparations have been completed to celebrate Durga Puja peacefully in the industrial city, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, scheduled to begin on October 20.Artisans, locally known as pauls, are working round the clock in giving last touch to the idols of the goddess Durga.General Secretary of city unit Puja Udjapon Parisad Prashanta Kumar Kundu on Sunday said that a total of 1036 Puja Mandaps have been set up in the metropolis and in all nine upazilas of the district.A total of 135 Puja Mandaps have been set up in the metropolitan city while 901 in all nine upazilas of the district, he said adding that around 500 idol-makers are engaged in making idols in the region.Last year, there were 1,011 Puja Mandaps which is exceeded by 1,036 this year in Khulna, he added.Hindu community members and people from all walks of life were already seen crowding around the temples and Puja mandaps to see their last preparations. Ram Prasad, an idol maker of Dharmasava Puja mandap in the city said this year, the Pauls (idol-makers) will earn more money than last year."We have received Tk around 6,500 to Tk 7,500 last year for each idol but we are taking around Tk 8,000 to Tk 9000 this year," he said. He said the cost of raw materials including earth, rope, straw; bamboo and jute needed for idol making have increased.Ram Prasad also said he has been running this business after the death of his father. He has completed 96 percent of his works and expects to finish it in time. Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, a devotee, who supervises the Dharmasava Puja Mandap, said preparations cost for the Durga Puja have raised due to high price of the raw materials and increased charge of idol makers, purohits and dhakis.Proshanta Kundu said at least 96 percent idols making works have already been completed in both the city and the district.Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Khulna district police authorities have already taken adequate security measures for smooth celebration of Durga Puja. �BSS