BNP leader arrested in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 15: Police arrested a leader of Brahmanbaria district BNP from Sadar upazila's TA Road in the district Sunday morning.
The arrestee is Sirajul Islam, member secretary of district unit BNP and son of late Abdus Samad of Shimrailkandi area under Sadar upazila.
Md Aslam Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station, said the BNP leader was a wanted in a sabotage case filed in 2016.
Sirajul, who is an accused in 11 more cases, was sent to court after the arrest, he said. �UNB
