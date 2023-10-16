Two women die under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in Madaripur

Two women have died, reportedly under "mysterious circumstances", in Madaripur's College Road area. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.The incident occurred at Lutfar Rahman Molla's house in College Road area of ward 3 under Madaripur municipality around 2:30am on Sunday.The two who died were friends. One of the deceased was identified as Sagarika Ahmed, daughter of KH Shakil Ahmed of Ukilpara area of the city. Identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, who visited the spot after the incident, said police would investigate and take legal action.According to local sources, Sagarika along with her mother and her uncle rented the house on October 1. On Saturday night, at least 3-4 unidentified women came to the house. �UNB