Motorists to be trained to control noise pollution: Env Minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday said that the government is working to build a social movement to control noise pollution."Various special programs are being held for this purpose. The government will provide training to all concerned including drivers to control noise pollution," he said.The minister was replying to the journalists after observing the 'one minute of silence' program in front of the Osmani Memorial Auditorium next to the Secretariat this morning.Deputy Minister of the Ministry Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Environmental Pollution Control) Md Mizanur Rahman and other senior officials were also present. �UNB