Govt working to ensure normal life for disabled people: Minister

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed on Sunday said that the government is working to ensure normal life and all the expectations of the disabled people will be fulfilled.The minister said this while addressing a function organized on the occasion of World White Cane Safety Day 2023 at the National Disability Development Foundation in the capital today as the chief guest.Social Welfare Ministry Secretary Md. Khairul Alam Sekh presided over the event while State Minister for Social Welfare Md.Ashraf Ali Khan Khosru and President of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Welfare Ministry Rashed Khan Menon were present as the special guests.The minister said that the Awami League-led government was the first to think about the disabled people and take initiatives for them.Those who were in power in the past, were so busy to build their own fate that they did not get a chance to think about public welfare. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has identified all disabled people and arranged to give them golden cards, today they are getting 100% disability allowance. They are being given education, employment, housing, treatment and rehabilitation.He said that Bangladesh is being developed to be disabled friendly. The digital revolution has made their lives easier. If it is a smart Bangladesh, the disabled people will enjoy its benefits the most, he remarked.Later, the minister distributed financial grants to the visually impaired students and distributed smart white canes among the visually impaired people. �UNB