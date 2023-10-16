Liton takes RCC mayoral charge for third term

RAJSHAHI, Oct 15: AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the newly reelected mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), took his official charge here on Sunday.Liton, who clinched a landslide victory in the RCC Mayoral election held on June 21 last for the second consecutive term, took the charge for the third term from Chief Executive Officer Dr ABM Sharif Uddin at a jam-packed function.With Dr Sharif Uddin in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by former mayor Advocate Abdul Hadi, Prof Monsur Rahman, MP, Advocate Adiba Anjum, MP, Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar and Poet Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik.A total of 40 ward councilors at the RCC office also joined their installation ceremony in Green Plaza here on Sunday noon.Speaking on the occasion, Liton committed to generate employment opportunities for one lakh unemployed people. He also pledged to build Rajshahi as a smart city in addition to a more green and clean city through making it eye-catching one on a priority basis.Liton, who is a presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, pledged to expedite industrialization process in the city and its outskirts for employment generation."I am very much hopeful about the improvement of the living and livelihood conditions of Rajshahi people as the present government under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is positive towards Rajshahi's development," he added.He said implementation of Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park here is on the final stage and employment scopes for over 14,000 youths will be created when it will come fully functional.Liton said he was very much positive for launching a river port in the Padma adjacent to Rajshahi city to transport goods imported from India through the river route."We have done many development works in the city during the last two terms and there are many other works to be done," he said, adding the present council will remain active towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the city dwellers during the current term. �BSS