Man held with 3.23kg gold in HSIA

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent


Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and the National Security Detective (NSI) in a drive arrested a man with 3 kg 231 grams of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here.

The arrested was identified as Md Suman Hossain, 43, son of Ismail Hawladar, a resident of Munshiganj district.
Mohammad Ziaul Haque, Additional Police Super of APBN, said that members of APBN and NSI arrested Sumon from the airport at around 5:00pm on Saturday.

Later, the gold was taken out from Suman's stomach. The recovered gold includes gold bars and jewellery, he said, adding the estimated cost of the gold is Tk 3.20 crore.

A case was filed with Airport Police Station in this connection.




