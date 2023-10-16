Arrest rising egg prices

Dear SirEggs are considered as the prime source of protein as well as the requisite nutrients for many people. Nevertheless, the escalating prices significantly affect people's affordability and accessibility to this vital source of nutrition.The soaring prices harden the challenges for lower income families to enroll eggs in their diets. According to the local reports, a dozen eggs now require around 155-160 taka, in some scenarios, 165 taka to purchase, unlike the previous week's 140-145 taka. This 15-20 taka rise in the price further makes this dietary staple inaccessible to people.Even though the concerned authority prescribed prices three weeks ago, eggs are still being sold at higher prices. It is now expected from the authority to arrest egg prices by implementing durable measures to ensure that eggs remain affordable to all segments of the society by mitigating the prices. As far as the well-being of our people is concerned, it is imperative to assure our collective efforts to this pressing issue.Md Jakir HossenUniversity of Dhaka