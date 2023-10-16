Video
Terror sponsors, money launderers under the scanner

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Government's recent move against terror sponsors and money launderers came at the right time prior to the upcoming national elections. According to a home ministry source, a 'vested group' can potentially sponsor in unleashing violence during the pre - election months as well as siphon-off huge amounts of funds through money laundering.

However, the two separate challenges require completely different set of strategies and instruments in the weeks left to run-up to the general elections. Since there is no single local or international authority responsible for recovering laundered money, several mechanisms and institutions work together to address this issue.

It is not a new phenomenon on the trend of unscrupulous businessmen indulging in higher volume of money laundering prior national elections. Extreme fear of political retribution, financial insecurity and uncertainty linked to election-outcome are also key reasons.  

Understandably, public & private banks, financial institutions, intelligence and law enforcement agencies - all have to team up against all listed and unlisted money launderers.

As for deterring political violence and terrorism, the move has to be more than just strict and strategic.

Given the state of horrific and painful arson attacks and intermittent violence surrounding 2014 national polls including all previous polls - it is crucial to safeguard people's safety and security. And in 2108, the pattern in violence took a new turn following sporadic violent clashes between the two major political parties - leaving at least 15 political activists dead from both parties with hundreds injured, and also hundreds landing behind bars reportedly on politically motivated false charges.

What is even more disturbing is that our domestic and mayoral elections have also been marred by violence and deaths after the highly controversial 2018 national polls.

The point, however, while we endorse strict government measures against the scourges of political violence and money laundering prior national polls - we also urge concern law enforcement authorities to ensure round-the-clock vigilance and zero-tolerance shown to thugs and mobs those may potentially trigger communal violence during the imminent Durga Puja festival including Holy Christmas. That said - safeguarding communal harmony is equally important from dividing our society on religious grounds. All sinister attempts to destroy communal harmony must be strictly dealt with an iron fist.

In conclusion, two key elements which have been markedly missing against money laundering and poll-time violence in Bangladesh are unquestionably - political will and zero cooperation between our two major political parties.

We expect to see sincere political commitment and active cooperation from our two political parties, and for that to happen we call both on AL and BNP to engage in meaningful dialogues before the upcoming polls.

Time is of essence, and it is running out quick.




