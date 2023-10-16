Europe’s leaders flounder while bloodshed in Gaza worsens

Many things have been missing since last Saturday's horrific Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians. Humanity is on holiday. Empathy, the ability to understand other people's loss and suffering, has become a rare and prized commodity. International law has been missing in action. Yet, aside from the brutality and inhumanity on display, international leadership represents perhaps the most shocking absence.That the US gives unequivocal, unalloyed support for Israel on such occasions is nothing new. The examples are legion and the US has always given Israel diplomatic protection at the UN Security Council from any attempt to hold it accountable for its violations of international law.President Emmanuel Macron of France was slightly better. "Israel has the right to defend itself by eliminating terrorist groups, including Hamas, through targeted actions, but also by preserving civilian populations because that is the duty of democracies." He made no reference to obligations under international law.Many states have also criminalized aspects of showing support for Palestinians. In France, pro-Palestinian marches have been banned and also in Germany. So much for freedom of expression. In Britain the home secretary has tried to ban the waving of Palestinian flags under certain circumstances.One of the most bizarre and despicable responses was from Oliver Varhelyi, the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement. On Oct. 9, he suspended all EU payments to the Palestinian Authority. This was reversed after many member states protested. But here was the EU about to cut aid to Palestinian civilians just when they needed it most. Rather than suspend or cut, the EU should be looking to increase aid given the need.Ignoring the plight of Palestinians in Gaza reached new levels in the EU responses to the Israeli announcement of a siege of Gaza. Remember, Israel had been blockading it for 16 years to zero international protest or concern, but a siege is far worse. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said: "I ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel; everything is closed. We are at war with 'human animals' and act accordingly."A siege. Surely international leaders would condemn or even criticize the imposition of what is a brutal medieval tactic redolent of the era of the Crusades and the Hundred Years' War? Not at all. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Labour leader Starmer both refused to condemn the imposition of this siege. The Labour Party did revise its position, but not the British government, which has just doubled down on this. Foreign Office sources tell me it is all driven by ministers, not officials.As for the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, had no hesitation last year in stating that "Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially electricity, are war crimes. Cutting off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with winter coming - these are acts of pure terror." She was right, but has gone all coy and shy when it comes to Israel doing the same.Israeli leaders have also kept their intentions secret. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to turn parts of the territory "into rubble" in revenge for a "black day," and told Palestinians to leave Gaza, yet they cannot flee this prison. One Knesset member, Simcha Rothman, claimed that the main goal of the assault on Gaza is that "a Jewish kid can walk freely in Gaza. If there would be Gaza." According to one Israeli official, "Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents. There will be no buildings."And where are the calls for de-escalation and ceasefire? The risks of where this all could land up are acute. Many ask, how much worse can this get? The possibilities are off the scale. Most likely the West Bank will descend into even worse levels of bloodshed, with Israel's National Security dishing out rifles to settlers. Did any international figure speak out about Israel's obligations here? The most worrying, arguably, would be the Israel-Hezbollah front, but even Syria can be sucked into this, given that Israel has just bombed Damascus and Aleppo airports. Attacks on Western targets in the Middle East or further afield, or violent attacks on synagogues or mosques, cannot be ruled out.Responsible leadership should see a deluge of diplomacy, not a diplomatic desert. Those with influence must work together to stop the bloodshed, end the bombing and get hostages released, including the Palestinians under siege.As leaders flounder, consider the words of Noi Katzman, who lost her brother: "The most important thing for me, and also for my brother, is that his death will not be used as a justification for killing innocent people."ARAB NEWS