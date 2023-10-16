Dash of revolution in a cup of tea!

Amidst the glitter and glamour of an unashamedly Capitalist society, there's also a place for Che Guevara. You know, the revolutionary who was killed fifty four years ago on 9 October in a Bolivian jungle while trying to trigger a socialist revolution.The age of Socialism is behind us although the ideology of an egalitarian society still hasn't lost all of its cachet. The interesting thing about revolutionaries and their ideals is that although many of their beliefs now appear quixotic, the actual desire to make lives of the common people better still resonate with millions.Che wanted to export Cuban style revolution to other nations, Congo and then to Bolivia. In both cases, success was minimum, hardship almost unbearable.Even then, the revolutionary fervour refused to fade out whenChe was shot and killed in a Bolivian jungle.The common belief is that faced with death, he said:"Shoot, you will only kill the man!"Whether this is true or not, that line proved prophetic - the man died, the myth and the mysticism surrounding him multiplied.70s and 80s created the Che legendWould Che be such an iconic figure if he went to live on to a ripe old age? Well, he would still be revered although the mystique would not be present. Sounds harsh but that's the fact! A Che who died at his prime for what he believed in is a far greater force for social change than a Che who lived and grew old.Guevara was the epitome of the ideal revolutionary, imbued with the best of socialist values. The armed struggle he led aimed to create a society where the disparity between the rich and the poor would be minimum with everyone getting an equal chance to education, sport, livelihood and comfort.Standing in 2023, that may seem a bit out of touch but look carefully, all those development organisations that try to lift people from poverty, emancipate women and ensure basic education for all are actually working in the lines of what Che envisaged.Actually, Che's vision is alive, only difference is that the changes are not happening with guns but social media platforms plus concerted development initiatives.If Che were a young man today, he wouldn't need to travel to another country under a false identity and train a group of guerrillas to instigate an insurrection.Instead, he would have relied more on social media to spread his ideology. Sounds a little banal, right? After all, there is an undiminished fascination amongst us about the typical format of a revolution where a firebrand leads a handful of people to overthrow a tyrant.In the 70s and 80s, the notion of an armed rebellion was a viable option. In Vietnam, the guerrillas overcame the might American threat and when the USA departed from Saigon in what can be called an unglamorous and ignominious exit, the warnings of Che sounded too true to ignore. That same inspiration was echoed on the streets of Dhaka all throughout the 80s when students and the populace united to bring down an autocrat.Che's endearing allure in BangladeshPeople may disagree but if Bangladesh did not have an autocratic regime, Che's appeal would have eroded long ago. The Ershad regime cracked down hard on street protests, suppressed speech, rigged elections and triggered the need for an inspirational figure.That figure was none other than Che Guevara. Long dead, his spirit came to inspire countless students who were armed only with courage and the unshakeable belief in the power of the masses.In the 80s, when Dhaka University campus became the crucible for revolution to topple a tyrant, Che Guevara seeped into the psyche of the masses.Laced with an overtanti imperialist message, the goal was to create a socialist paradise. Of course, we all know, revolutions thrive on ideals, only to deliver hard core truth in the end,creating a situation where romantic concepts are tempered with reality.In Bangladesh too, the fall of the autocrat did not usher in a period of bliss! However, society evolved, bringing Bangladesh to where she stands now - not a poverty/ natural calamity/hunger crippled nation but a progressive country boasting an expanding middle class enjoying comforts of life.Che's mystique in Bangladesh 2023Today's Bangladesh is the result of that revolution in 1990. Interestingly, over the last thirty years, Che Guevara has come to be part of our social life in one way or the other. Of course, he remains an icon for those who continue to strive to make lives better, without the guns of course.I feel it's wrong to associate Che with only armed uprisings. In the 60s, the idea of using firepower to institute socio political change made sense. Although that format cannot be rejected altogether, social transformation now a days comes more due to a united intellectual effort from the educated middle class.Whatever the method, the objective remains unchanged - end social deprivation, improve lives, offer better chances and alleviate poverty.Therefore, relevance of Che is still there. Enlightened youth of today sport the revolutionary's image on T-shirts, wear the trademark Che beret and read Motorcycle Diaries in an effort to find a chord with idealsGuevara, a romantic with unmistakeable renegade appeal, refuses to be restricted within a specific timeframe. Just like society's ethos, his presence and significance have evolved,Therefore, having Che on the coffee mug is not degrading at all - it's just a manifestation of the revolutionary in a new setting.The point is - he is still there long before those who killed him or opposed him have disappeared from the scene.Not too many will be able to say the name of the US president in 1967. Well, it was Lyndon B Johnson.He was the president from 1963-1969, as the net informs me but will Johnson be remembered by anyone, ever outside the USA?They killed Che the man but immortalised Che the ideal. In Dhaka, countless people throng the tea stall called 'Biplobider Cha' under the Bailey Road Bridge.Posters of Che adorn the walls of the establishment and the owner, an ardent Guevara fan, makes sure the zeal of revolution remains intact.Have a cup at Biplobider Cha, and you may just feel the zest of a revolutionary!If not, then what the hell, having tea with Che and comrades is in itself a treat�..Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer