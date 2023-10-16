Deterring a protracted Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh has been doing everything in its power, with the backing of the international community, to protect the safety and wellbeing of the displaced Rohingyas, despite the loss of biodiversity, loss of forest area totaling almost 6,500 acres of land, and the detrimental consequences on the local people being immeasurable. Food, shelter, medical attention, and other services are being provided to them. They also have the chance to improve their abilities by going to learning facilities that use the Myanmar Curriculum, going to skill-development events, and taking advantage of possibilities for employment. These are aiding in the retention of their language and culture and will eventually aid in their integration back into their own society once they return.





Deterring a protracted Rohingya crisis

The future looks increasingly bleak for over a million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, most of whom were forced out of western Myanmar since the most current and most virulent wave of anti-Rohingya persecution began in 2017, when the military of Myanmar launched merciless onslaught against the Rohingya communities. The head of the UN agency for human rights later referred to the military's conduct as "acts of horrific barbarity," potential "acts of genocide," and "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".Bangladesh, a lower-middle-income country, compelled to assuming enormous amount of her limited resources to meet costs and impacts incurred upon her economy, society and environment, made an example of warmest of hearts and deepest empathy for human suffering by welcoming nearly a million Rohingya refugees.As other crises have captured attention and donor weariness has set in over the past six years, foreign financing for essential, life-saving services has decreased drastically. Food aid must now be reduced by a third, according to the UN. The cost of each person's rations is currently just $0.27 per day. Various other services have also been cut. This reduction is probably going to continue in the upcoming years given the numerous other problems occurring throughout the globe, such as the crisis in Ukraine.Stepping into the 7th year, not even a single Rohingya has returned to Myanmar. Bangladesh seems solely carrying the burden of this huge refugee alone. The country is expending US$ 1.22 billion every year for the Rohingyas from her own limited resources. Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar is now hosting the largest refugee camp in the world, with one of the largest humanitarian operations in terms of scale and dimensions.Additionally, the nation has never received a sizable amount of funding for Rohingya refugees. Instead, the amount of support has decreased with time. While donors only contributed 60% of the required cash in 2020, down from approximately 72% to 75% two years earlier, Bangladesh received roughly 30% until now in 2023 and around 50% in 2022.In these situations, the international community must remember that it owes the Rohingyas a core humanitarian duty. Given that Bangladesh has been shoulder the burden in terms of societal and demographic balance, local and regional security, and the fight against violent extremism, international actors cannot dump more than a million Rohingyas entirely in Bangladesh. The UN, ASEAN, the West, and all other actors should do action to lessen the harm caused by this protracted conflict.In accordance with the UN's appeal for humanitarian relief, actors must ensure that the aid provided to Rohingya refugees is adequate. In order to ensure that the Rohingya's fundamental needs - food, shelter, health, and education - are satisfied, they must cooperate with Bangladesh to stabilize total funding for the refugees.Second, the international community ought to back the pilot repatriation project, taking into account that Myanmar has never had a fully democratic setting free from military intrusion. The claim that "democracy is prerequisite before any repatriation" is therefore only a deliberate disrespect for Myanmar's past.Nobody should make an effort to obstruct test repatriation. Before beginning a large-scale repatriation move, this simulated repatriation will help identify the problems. This will help in the creation of better planning before the start of a full-scale repatriation.Third, Global actors should continue to support international accountability mechanisms- genocide cases in the ICJ, ICC, Argentine International court, Indonesian and German court against the Junta. In order to broaden the scope of the prosecutor's ongoing investigation to include just crimes committed on the territory of Myanmar, the UN Security Council should refer the case to the ICC, as it did in the cases of Sudan and Libya.Fourth, continue to pressure Myanmar Junta and contact with opposition EAOs, PDFs and NUG to bring peace in the country.H.E Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Since we have sheltered the Rohingyas, we are fulfilling our responsibility and we are doing our best for them."The writer is Associate Professor & Security Affairs Analyst