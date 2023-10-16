Video
Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

RIYADH, Oct 15: Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel, a source told AFP on Saturday, as the war raged between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,300 people, sparking a retaliatory bombing campaign that has killed at least 2,215 in the Gaza Strip, before a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.
"Saudi Arabia has decided to pause discussion on possible normalisation and has informed US officials," a source familiar with the discussions told AFP.
The source spoke the same day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the latest stop on a six-nation tour of the region.
After that meeting, the Saudi foreign ministry called for "an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and its surroundings" and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.
The Gulf kingdom, home to Islam's holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw its Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel.
US President Joe Biden's administration had been pushing hard in recent months for Saudi Arabia to take the same step.
Under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, son of the ageing King Salman, Riyadh had laid out conditions for normalisation, including security guarantees from Washington and help developing a civilian nuclear programme.
In an interview with Fox News last month, Prince Mohammed said "every day we get closer" to a deal, though he also insisted the Palestinian issue was "very important" for Riyadh.
"We need to solve that part. We need to ease the life of the Palestinians," he said.
The deal was seen as a long shot by many analysts even before the war began.
"Normalisation between the kingdom and Israel is an American initiative and project that the kingdom has welcomed in case the US could deliver an agreement addressing the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians -- one that the Palestinians would accept," said Saudi analyst Hesham Alghannam.
"In reality, Israel was not really ready to reach an agreement with the Palestinians that would give them the minimum of their needs."
Joost Hiltermann, Middle East director of the International Crisis Group, said there was "no way that any Arab country can seriously engage with Israel about normalising relations when their publics see what is happening in Gaza".    �AFP



