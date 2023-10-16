Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 15: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the US capital on Saturday, marching past the White House to chants of "Free Palestine" as the death toll continued to climb in the conflict between Israel and Hamas."What is happening today is just beyond the pale. It's so upsetting, we are watching people being killed by an army that this country supports," demonstrator Linda Houghton told AFP.Across the country, Americans have held pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests in the week since Hamas militants broke through the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel killed more than 1,300 people.Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response has killed more than 2,200 people. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.More than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault, an exodus that aid groups said would worsen the humanitarian disaster.Israel has also cut off food, water and electricity supplies to Gaza's 2.4 million people.Clashes in the occupied West Bank have killed 53 Palestinians in the past week."I wish we could all do something, I wish we could stop the war, just stop the war," said Ahmed Abed, one of the protesters marching through downtown Washington under a sea of Palestinian flags."They are in prison," he said of the blockaded Gaza Strip.Signs carried by marchers included messages such as "End the occupation" and "Cease-fire now."In New York, home to the world's largest Jewish population outside of Israel, hundreds gathered in Brooklyn on Friday in solidarity against Israel's offensive, wielding a banner emblazoned with the message "Jews Say Stop Genocide Against Palestinians."Jewish New Yorkers have been split, with some voices urging Israel to defend itself and others increasingly warning of Palestinian "genocide."Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday in London and other UK cities at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.Protesters marching through the heart of the British capital were shadowed by a heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers.Similar rallies took place in Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, and other UK cities.In London, demonstrators massed neared BBC News' headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office and residence.Parts of the entrance to the building in central London's Portland Place, where the rally started, were left splattered with red paint thrown by protesters from the Palestine Action group.The broadcaster has been criticised by supporters of both Israel and the Palestinians.Some held Palestinian flags and placards -- bearing slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", "End the massacre" and "Sanctions for Israel". Chants of "Rishi Sunak, shame on you" could be heard."I think all just people around the world, not just in Britain, must stand up and call for this madness (to end)," Ismail Patel, chairman of the Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign, told AFP at the demonstration in the capital."Otherwise, in the next few days, (we) might see a catastrophe unfolding."The rallies come as Israel intensifies its war to destroy Hamas, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive.That follows last Saturday's attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,300 people on the streets, in their homes and at a rave party.London's Metropolitan Police Service said it deployed more than 1,000 officers Saturday, as the events thousands of miles away reverberate in Britain and elsewhere.In its latest update, the force said the rally passed "without issue", with seven arrests made.It added there were eight further arrests during "small pockets of disorder and unacceptable criminality" in nearby Trafalgar Square afterwards.They related to suspected assaults on emergency workers, allegedly setting off fireworks in public places and suspected public order offences.Nine officers were treated for minor injuries.Police and the government had earlier noted a spike in UK anti-Semitic crime and incidents since the Hamas assault. Officers in Sussex, southeast England, arrested a 22-year-old woman Friday suspected of having made a speech backing Hamas. �AFP