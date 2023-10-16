Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no limits’ partnership with Xi

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

MOSCOW/BEIJING, Oct 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Xi Jinping in China this week in a bid to deepen a partnership forged between the United States' two biggest strategic competitors.
Putin will attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Oct. 17-18, his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Hague-based International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him in March over the deportation of children from Ukraine.
China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.
The United States casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat while U.S. President Joe Biden argues that this century will be defined by an existential contest with between democracies and autocracies.
"Over the past decade, Xi has built with Putin's Russia the most consequential undeclared alliance in the world," Graham Allison, professor at Harvard University and a former assistant secretary of defense under Bill Clinton, told Reuters.
"The U.S. will have to come to grips with the inconvenient fact that a rapidly rising systemic rival and a revanchist one-dimensional superpower with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world are tightly aligned in opposing the USA."
Biden has referred to Xi as a "dictator" and has said Putin is a "killer" and a leader who cannot remain in power. Beijing and Moscow have scolded Biden for those remarks.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel
Blinken meets Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march outside White House
As Gaza war rages, Egypt plans summit on ‘Palestinian cause’
Putin to visit China to deepen ‘no limits’ partnership with Xi
Putin expected in Beijing, more dependent than ever on China
More aid flights arrive in Egypt’s Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza
US law enforcement on alert, thousands rally for Palestinian cause in New York City


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft