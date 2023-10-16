Joy leads Bangladesh Emerging team for Sri Lanka tour

Mahmudul Hasan Joy will lead the Bangladesh Emerging team for their tour in Sri Lanka.The Bangladesh youngsters who left the country on Saturday for Colombo will play three one-day matches and two four-day games against the Sri Lanka Emerging Team during the tour.The three one-day matches will be held on October 17, 19 and 22. The first four-dayer is from October 25-28 while the second and final match is from November 1-4. All matches will be played at Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.The team will return to the country on November 5.Squad:Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Captain), Amite Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar, Akbar Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Naeem Ahmed, Mohammed Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Ahmed Sharif, Abdullah Al Mamun, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Murad, Aich Mollah, Nahid Rana. �BSS