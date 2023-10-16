Morsalin's participation hangs on

The participation of the country's rising football star Sheikh Morsalin is uncertain in Bangladesh national football team against the Maldives team in the next match of the qualifying round-1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played on Tuesday.A few days ago, five players including senior footballers Tapu Barman, Anisur Rahman Ziko, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, and two juniors including Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were spotted by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for bringing along '64 bottles' of illegal liquor while returning home after playing an AFC Cup match against the Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. An unofficial source claimed the number of bottles might be more.After that incident, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin said that the much-talked-about five footballers of Bashundhara Kings who brought liquor from abroad were unlikely to represent the nation in the coming international events. Eventually, these five were kept out of the national team.In the meantime, in the away match on Thursday, the Bangladesh national football team came from one goal behind to hold the Maldives rival in a 1-1 margin in Male in the Maldives. There, the national team badly felt the need for scorers like Morsalin.However, in a turn of events, the fact-finding committee of the club recently found that junior footballer Sheikh Morsalin's crime was less than the others and that is why the Bashundhara Kings only awarded him financial penalties while others were handed bigger punishments including banns. Thus, it made the fans hopeful that the national team may take the chance and include him in the squad for the next match against the Maldives.Team management gave the responsibility to the head coach Javier Fernandez Cabrera Marino Penato to decide whether to include Morsalin in the squad.However, what team manager Amer Khan said might dimmed the hope of the inclusion of Morsalin. Amer Khan said to the media that including someone in the squad may not be liked by the coach at this moment. Still, the fans are waiting to learn what the head coach finally decides about it.