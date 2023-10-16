Tigers in Pune, Shakib under observation

The Bangladesh Cricket Team reached in Pune on Saturday from Chennai to play the 17th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 against hosts and the top favourites India.Bangladesh carried a bad news there since their captain Shakib Al Hasan felt discomfort near his left quadriceps while batting during their match against New Zealand in Chennai on Friday.Shakib scored 40 off 51 but couldn't prolong his innings. He was seen to field at sleeps and delivered all 10 overs though he left the ground after completing his bowling quota and Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen to captain Bangladesh rest of the overs. An MRI was performed on the affected area following the match.National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "The player felt uncomforting in the left quadriceps region when he was batting. He later fielded and completed his full quota of ten overs. He had an MRI scan done after the game and we will continue to observe his fitness for the coming matches. We will clinically assess his day-to-day progress and take measures accordingly."Shakib however, travelled in Pune with the team and was seen very agile at the airport, which might create some comforts in Bangladesh tent ahead of the big match against India.The Tigers will be in rest till Monday and will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking on India on Thursday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Since Bangladesh are going to get a longer period of time before India match, it is expected that Shakib will be all set for that match before the game.Bangladesh played three match so far and clinched a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their first match of the event and concede a 137-run defeat against England and lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their latest outing.Followed by the match against India, the Tigers will meet with South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Netherlands at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Pakistan at the same venue, Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Australia at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 24, October 28, October 31, November 6 and November 11 respectively.