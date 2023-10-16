Video
Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Sunday pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) amis volatile trading.

At the end of the trading, DSEX, the main index of the DSE decreased by 6.19 points to 6,263. The DSES Shariah index fell by 1.30 points to 1,256 and the DS-30 index decreased by 2.65 points to 2,138.

On the DSE, the share price of 52 companies in DSE decreased while 91 companies gained and 149 remained unchanged. In all, a total of 7 crore 38 lakh 33 thousand 214 shares, bonds and mutual fund units of 292 companies. The transaction also decreased to Tk 387.37 crore from Tk 418.29 crore, the transaction of Thursday.

At the CSE, its main index of CSE decreased by 7.96 points to 18,537. Shares and units of 119 companies were traded on CSE.

Among them, the prices increased for 35, decreased for 47 and remained unchanged for 37. At the end of the day, Tk 15.79 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Tk 5.2 crore was traded on Thursday.



