Passing out of cadets held at Nat'l Maritime Institute in  Ctg

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Passing out ceremony of 25th batch of National Maritime Institute (NMI) Chittagong and 14th batch of NMI Madaripur was held in Chattogram on Sunday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP was present as the chief guest in the event.

Md Mostafa Kamal, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Director General of the Directorate of Shipping Commodore Maqsood Alam and Principal of NMI Captain Ataur Rahman spoke on the occasion among others.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP said: 'With the aim of creating skilled human resources in the shipping sector, four more National Maritime Institutes are being established in Kurigram, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Meherpur. There, it will be possible to provide training to 600 people every year in two batches of 300 people in each batch."

This year Md Simon received the gold medal courtesy of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation for all-round rating and Md Sabbir Mondal received the silver medal courtesy of M/s Haque & Sons Limited. A total of 296 trainees participated in the training course.

The State Minister later inaugurated the newly constructed memorial 'Smritimay 71' and the '71 Massacre' memorial at the National Maritime Institute in Chittagong.




