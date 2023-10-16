Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Seven types of 24 equipments, training simulator and newly constructed officers' dormitory building were inaugurated at Chittagong port on Sunday.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP was present as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony.Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Mostafa Kamal and Chittagong Port Chairman M Sohail were present on the occasion.About 104 machines are being procured at a cost of around Tk 914 crore to speed up the operation of Chittagong port. In the meantime, 24 machines of seven types worth about Tk 393 crore 33 lakh have been added to the operational work of the port. The remaining equipment will be added in phases.The newly procured equipment includes four gantry cranes, six rubber tyred gantry cranes, four reach stackers, four variable reach trucks, two container movers, two mobile cranes (100 tonnes) and two mobile cranes (50 tonnes).In the financial year 2022-23, container handling at Chittagong port was 30 lakh 7 344 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), general cargo handling was 11 crore 82 lakh 96 thousand 743 tonnes. The port handled 4253 ships in the financial year.Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP said: "The capacity of Bangladesh including Chittagong Port has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Padma Bridge, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Bay Terminal, Payra Port are examples of our capabilities. Renowned countries of the world have expressed interest in investing in Chittagong port."We will move forward by preserving the interests of the country. The shipping sector is moving forward. It is not possible to build a smart and developed Bangladesh without maritime," said.