Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling

Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15: Seven types of 24 equipments, training simulator and newly constructed officers' dormitory building were inaugurated at Chittagong port on Sunday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP was present as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Mostafa Kamal and Chittagong Port Chairman M Sohail were present on the occasion.

About 104 machines are being procured at a cost of around Tk 914 crore to speed up the operation of Chittagong port. In the meantime, 24 machines of seven types worth about Tk 393 crore 33 lakh have been added to the operational work of the port. The remaining equipment will be added in phases.

The newly procured equipment includes four gantry cranes, six rubber tyred gantry cranes, four reach stackers, four variable reach trucks, two container movers, two mobile cranes (100 tonnes) and two mobile cranes (50 tonnes).

In the financial year 2022-23, container handling at Chittagong port was 30 lakh 7 344 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), general cargo handling was 11 crore 82 lakh 96 thousand 743 tonnes. The port handled 4253 ships in the financial year.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP said: "The capacity of Bangladesh including Chittagong Port has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Padma Bridge, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Bay Terminal, Payra Port are examples of our capabilities. Renowned countries of the world have expressed interest in investing in Chittagong port.

"We will move forward by preserving the interests of the country. The shipping sector is moving forward. It is not possible to build a smart and developed Bangladesh without maritime," said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks fall on selling pressure
Passing out of cadets held at Nat'l Maritime Institute in  Ctg
Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling
Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President
IMF officials get updates on challenges, prospects of RMG sector
Call money rate rises to 7.45pc amid liquidity crunch
Imported eggs to arrive within few days: Tipu Munshi
US banks rise on results, but warn on inflation and wars


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft