Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:03 PM
Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

The chairman of Orkim Chemicals,Tolga Ilter paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan recently.

During the meeting, they had discussions encompassing various areas of shared interest.

The meeting also centered on the present status of Bangladesh's garment industry, its challenges and prospects, global apparel market situation, and evolving trends.

Faruque Hassan pointed to the growing focus of Bangladesh's apparel industry on sustainable manufacturing where factories are continuously making efforts to embrace sustainability in their production processes and reduce environmental impacts of manufacturing.

In the light of Bangladesh's efforts in sustainability, he noted that Orkim could supply advanced chemicals which hold the promise of significantly enhancing productivity, reducing dyeing time, and mitigating effluent-related concerns within the textile and apparel industry.

Such chemicals contribute to enhancing competitiveness and improve the capacity of sustainable manufacturing of garment and textile industry, he added.

The BGMEA President requested Orkim Chemicals to encourage their clients, including those prospective buyers who have not yet bought garments from Bangladesh, to source apparels from the country.

Orkim Chemicals is a leading Turkish company supplying chemicals to the garment and textile industry.    �UNB




Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President
