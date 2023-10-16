Call money rate rises to 7.45pc amid liquidity crunch

The interbank call money rate increased further to record 7.45 per cent on October 12 from 6.56 per cent on October 4 following a policy rate hike.The increase in liquidity pressure led to a steady rise in weighted average call money rate since September 12, when it stood at 6.34 per cent.The rate experienced a sharp spike as Bangladesh Bank (BB) on October 5 raised the policy rate by 75 basis points, moving it from 6.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent in an effort to combat inflationary pressures.The move was in line with the central bank's introduction of an interest rate corridor in its monetary policy statement on July 18, which allows interbank call money rate to fluctuate around the policy rate.The call money rate is the interest rate on short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet an urgent requirement. Banks typically resort to these emergency loans to rectify asset-liability mismatches, fulfill statutory CRR and SLR requirements and respond to sudden surges in fund demands.According to Bangladesh Bank data, the weighted average rate was 5.80 per cent in December 2022, compared with 4.88 per cent in June of the same year. The call money rate began its sharp ascent from March 21, 2022, when it stood at 2.05 per cent, as per the BB data.Bankers said the government's increased borrowing from banking system, BB's dollar sales to banks to settle import bills and a rise in treasury bill rates were creating stress on the liquidity.The rise in inflation also created credit demand, they said. The amount of cash excess liquidity in the country's banking sector declined to Tk 11,000 crore at the end of July.The liquidity crisis dipped the private sector credit growth to 9.75 per cent in August, which was 22-month low.After business recovery from the Covid-centric dismal situation, the demand for liquidity had risen significantly and the money market started feeling the pressure as it could not match with the sudden high demand.To mitigate the dollar crisis, the Bangladesh Bank has sold a substantial amount of dollars from the country's foreign currency reserves.Over the last 26 months, about $23 billion were sold from the reserves, with $2 billion allocated to banks in July-August of FY 2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23 and $7.62 billion in FY22.