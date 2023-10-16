Imported eggs to arrive within few days: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said imported eggs will arrive in the country within the next three to four days.He said this in response to a question from reporters after inaugurating TCB's sale program including rice at subsidized price to one crore family card holders nationwide for the month of October in front of 15th Ward Councilor's office closer to Dhanmandi Lake on Sunday.Commerce Minister said, considering the egg market situation, 15 firms have been allowed to import 15 crore eggs in order to increase market supply to keep the prices stable. Out of these, 7 firms have already opened LCs. The first shipment is expected to arrive this week.He said several conditions have been imposed for each consignment. One of which is that the government of the exporting country has to submit a certificate that eggs are free from avian influenza or bird flu virus and other harmful bacteria.The minister said because eggs have not been imported into the country before, importers are taking time to get this certificate and arrival of eggs is getting delayed.In response to another question whether import of potatoes will be allowed, Tipu Munshi said, we have not yet decided about it. We have information that there is sufficient stock of potatoes in the country. On import the government will discuss with agriculture minister and take initiative if necessary.The commerce minister said on instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is selling daily essential products at affordable prices to the one crore family card holders of the country through TCB. Along with oil, sugar, pulses, and rice it starts selling from July. Onion sales will start from this month and will remain limited to the capital for the time being.He said Sheikh Hasina, is supporting five crore people to benefit from one crose family cards. Tipu said due global factors prices of several essential commodities have increased. The government is trying its best to keep it within the reach of common people.But the price of imported goods in domestic market has to be adjusted with international market price. So it is not possible to reduce price even if we want it. However, the government is constantly conducting monitoring activities to control the market through the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection.Tipu Munshi said, to ensure transparency and accountability in TCB distribution cards, the work of converting one crore cards to smart cards is in final stage.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce spoke as a special guest on the occasion. TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan PSC and Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No. 15 Councilor Rafiqul Islam Babla were present among others.