Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pfizer slashes revenue forecast on lower Covid-19 drug sales

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Oct 15: Pfizer has slashed its full-year revenue forecast by 13 per cent and said it will cut $3.5 billion worth of jobs and expenses due to lower-than-expected sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment.
Pfizer earned record revenue in 2021 and 2022, topping $100 billion last year, after developing its vaccine Comirnaty with German partner BioNTech SE and antiviral treatment Paxlovid on its own. Last year, revenue from those two products exceeded $56 billion.
But annual vaccination rates have dropped sharply since 2021 and demand for treatments has dipped as population-wide immunity has increased from vaccines and prior infections. Pfizer and rivals have begun selling an updated Covid-19 vaccine for this fall.
"We remain proud that our scientific breakthroughs played a significant role in getting the global health crisis under control," Pfizer CEO Albert Boura said in a statement. "As we gain additional clarity around vaccination and treatment rates for Covid-19, we will be better able to estimate the appropriate level of supply to meet demand."
The drugmaker said it now expects 2023 revenue of between $58 billion and $61 billion, down from its prior forecast of $67 billion to $70 billion. It said the reduction was solely due to lowered expectations for its Covid-19 products.
Pfizer said it will take a non-cash charge of $5.5 billion in the third quarter to write off $4.6 billion of Paxlovid and $900 million of inventory write-offs and other charges for the vaccine.
The cost-cutting program, which will target savings of at least $3.5 billion annually by the end of 2024, will include layoffs, the company said, without providing details on how many jobs will be cut or from what areas. One-time costs to achieve the savings are expected to be around $3 billion.
Shares of the New York-based company were down about 7 per cent in extended trading.
Pfizer slashed its forecast for sales of its antiviral Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid by about $7 billion, including a non-cash $4.2 billion revenue reversal, as it agreed to allow the return of 7.9 million courses purchased by the US government. It had previously expected Paxlovid revenue of about $8 billion for the year.
Pfizer said that under a deal with the US government, a credit for the returned Paxlovid doses will underwrite a program to supply the drug free-of-charge to uninsured and underinsured Americans through 2028 and to patients insured under the government's Medicare and Medicaid programs through the end of next year.
Pfizer will also provide the US government 1 million courses of Paxlovid for the Strategic National Stockpile.
The company expects the drug will become commercially available to people with private insurance in Jan. 1.
Pfizer also cut full-year revenue expectations for the Covid-19 vaccine by about $2 billion due to lower-than-expected vaccination rates.
Pfizer said its non-Covid-19 products remain on track to achieve 6 per cent to 8 per cent revenue growth year over year in 2023.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks fall on selling pressure
Passing out of cadets held at Nat'l Maritime Institute in  Ctg
Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling
Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President
IMF officials get updates on challenges, prospects of RMG sector
Call money rate rises to 7.45pc amid liquidity crunch
Imported eggs to arrive within few days: Tipu Munshi
US banks rise on results, but warn on inflation and wars


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft