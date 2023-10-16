bKash, Kurigram Police hold workshop on MFS abuse

To prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash in collaboration with Kurigram District Police, recently organised two coordination workshops to raise awareness.Organised at Zilla Parishad Complex Auditorium and Kurigram Police Line, bKash agents, channel partners and police officials of Kurigram district participated in these workshops, says a press release.Kurigram district's Superintendent of Police Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sajjad Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ruhul Amin were present in the workshops. A. K. M. Monirul Karim, EVP and Head of External Affairs of bKash along with other top officials of bKash and Kurigram District Police were also present.These day-long workshops have been conducted to make the agents and channel partners aware of the various crimes that has been committed by abusing MFS, and bKash's contributions in reducing these issues. In addition, they have also been briefed about maintaining code of conducting businesses and assist local law enforcement agencies in identifying criminal syndicates.On the other hand, how members of the law enforcement agencies can use the information obtained about criminal syndicates to identify and bring them to justice is also discussed in detail.To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly as prescribed by relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities.The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues.