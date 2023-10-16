Video
PGCB, GIZ set up lab to advance clean energy transition

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) has launched a Grid Studies and Innovation Facility (GSIF) study lab in collaboration with German-based organisation GIZ Bangladesh.

Habibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Power Division, inaugurated the facility on Saturday at PGCB headquarters in the city.

He reiterated the hope that GSIF will become a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and advancement in Bangladesh's power sector.

According to PGCB and GIZ, Bangladesh takes a significant step towards a sustainable energy future with the inauguration of the GSIF.

Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality electricity across the nation has paved the way for this visionary initiative.
With the aim of increasing the share of clean energy sources to up to 40% of the national energy mix by 2041, the government is moving in a steadfast manner in promoting renewable energy across the nation.

The significance of GSIF lies in its ability to address critical challenges posed by variable renewable energy (VRE) sources such as solar and wind.

Unlike conventional energy sources, renewable energy is inherently variable and may create various technical challenges when connected with the grid impacting its stability and reliability.

Energy Efficiency and Grid Integration of Renewable Energy (EEGIRE II) - a German Development Cooperation project implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, has been instrumental in overcoming such challenges.

A core objective of the EEGIRE II project is to empower the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the national grid operator of the country, with advanced knowledge and tools to conduct comprehensive technical studies and power system analyses.

The GSIF represents the practical manifestation of this vision.

Located at the PGCB head office, GSIF empowers PGCB to conduct a wide range of power system studies, including power flow analysis, short circuit assessments, dynamic stability analysis, power quality evaluations, and grid integration strategies for VRE power plants.

It also enables them to predict transmission line parameters, plan for contingencies, and diagnose harmonic distortions within the system.

These studies are instrumental in understanding the behaviour of the grid as renewable energy penetration increases, thereby enabling the development of plans for a more reliable and stable grid operation.

Furthermore, GSIF will serve as a hub for capacity development activities, nurturing a pool of experts and professionals with the technical skills required to lead power system development efforts for the nation.

Head of German Development Cooperation, Florian Hollen was present as special guest in the inauguration ceremony while BPDB Chairman Md. Mahbubur Rahman, DG Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, Managing Director of PGCB A.K.M Gause Mohiuddin Ahmed, Project Director & Joint Secretary of Power Division Nirod Chandra Mondal, giz Manager Frank Fecher and Deputy Manager Jan E Alam were also present with among others.    �UNB




