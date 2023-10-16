Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US health care provider, unions reach strike deal

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15: US health care provider Kaiser Permanente and unions representing tens of thousands of its staff said Friday they had reached a tentative deal to end what was billed as the sector's biggest ever strike.
The stoppage was the latest labor dispute to rock the United States in a year that has seen workers downing their tools from Detroit to Hollywood.
"We are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with the frontline health care workers of the @UnionCoalition this morning," the corporation wrote on social media.
More than 75,000 members of the SEIU-UHW and other unions walked out last week in a three-day stoppage that chiefly affected Kaiser Permanente's operations in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state.
Staff had complained that they were overworked and underpaid, with salaries that were not keeping up with rising prices.    �AFP
"The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente," the SEIU-UHW wrote on social media with a picture that included an all-caps "VICTORY."
The strike added to the drumbeat of discontent that has seen workers all over the country down tools.
American consumers are battling inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that is shrinking real pay packets as prices for everyday staples like gas, groceries and rent continue to rise.
Inflation is a global problem driven by the complex interactions of strung-out supply chains, geopolitics and the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But its effects are felt locally -- and voters tend to blame their politicians.
That has created a headache for President Joe Biden, who faces a tough re-election battle next year, likely against populist former president Donald Trump.
Biden's administration has gone to pains to present itself as on the side of workers in a number of labor disputes, and got involved in the spat between Kaiser Permanente and its staff.
Both sides said they were "thankful for the involvement" of acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.
Biden on Friday welcomed the tentative agreement, and lavished praise on the health care workers who "kept our hospitals -- and our nation -- going during the dark months of the pandemic."
Biden noted the close involvement of Su in the agreement, which he said was not the first time she had helped workers "build an economy that works for everyone."
"I always say that collective bargaining works. It works for UPS drivers and dock workers, writers and millions of American workers who exercise their right to participate in a union," he said.
"I'm heartened to see health care workers and their employers take this critical step towards securing the pay, benefits and working conditions these heroes deserve."
---AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks fall on selling pressure
Passing out of cadets held at Nat'l Maritime Institute in  Ctg
Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling
Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President
IMF officials get updates on challenges, prospects of RMG sector
Call money rate rises to 7.45pc amid liquidity crunch
Imported eggs to arrive within few days: Tipu Munshi
US banks rise on results, but warn on inflation and wars


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft