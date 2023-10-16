Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair held in the city Malaysia Healthcare in collaboration with Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)'s Referral Partner in Bangladesh, GD Assist Ltd., unveiled the inaugural Malaysia Healthcare Wellness Fair (MH Wellness Fair) at Level 1 and 2, Aloki Convention Centre in Dhaka, on Saturday.





The one-day fair presents exciting activities, enlightening workshops, and invigorating dialogue sessions aimed at promoting healthcare and community well-being from 16 health and wellness providers from Malaysia and Bangladesh, says a press release.







MHTC, a dedicated agency established under the Ministry of Health Malaysia, is at the forefront of the country's healthcare travel industry and committed to establishing Malaysia as a leading global healthcare destination, providing high-quality, easily accessible, and competitively affordable medical services within a seamless healthcare environment.



"We are thrilled to organise the first ever wellness fair here in Dhaka. This event marks an opportunity to introduce Malaysia Healthcare to all health and wellness enthusiasts here in Dhaka," said Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.





As a renowned and recognised global halal hub, Malaysia Healthcare provides halal menus and prayer facilities at hospitals, porcine-free medical products such as sutures and vaccines, and is equipped with Muslim medical professionals and personnel, both male and female, ensuring the needs of Muslim healthcare travellers are carefully incorporated into every step of the healthcare travel journey.







To elevate the healthcare travel experience, Malaysia Healthcare is expanding its offerings by seamlessly integrating curative treatments and preventive care with wellness packages and activities. This holistic approach is exemplified by the MH Wellness Fair 2023, which promotes a wide range of elements, including good health practices, international healthcare services, fashion, music, fitness, culinary and culture delights.





Malaysia Healthcare was represented by four (4) top-tier Malaysian private hospitals, which include Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) or National Heart Institute and Prince Court Medical Centre from Kuala Lumpur, KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital from Selangor, and Mahkota Medical Centre from Melaka. These accredited hospitals, together with their specialists showcased cutting-edge breakthroughs in healthcare and presented a comprehensive array of international healthcare services and packages, encompassing:





Heart screening services by Institut Jantung Negara. Total Knee Replacement treatment by KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) treatment and Pinkcare Wellness Packages by Mahkota Medical Centre. Executive health screening packages by Prince Court Medical Centre.





In addition, a panel discussion led by representatives from Malaysian hospitals provided valuable insights on promoting healthcare travel in Malaysia. The discussion aimed to spark interest and encourage participants to explore the exceptional healthcare and wellness services that Malaysia has to offer.





Fitness and wellness took the spotlight at the fair, with attendees joining fitness sessions and wellness workshops. Moner Bondhu, a pioneer in accessible mental health and wellness services in Bangladesh, shared insights on mental wellness.