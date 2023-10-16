CARE Bangladesh celebrates Int'l Day of the Girl 2023

CARE Bangladesh's Tipping Point initiative and Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage (AAECM) co-organised an event funded by UNFPA and Kendeda Foundation on the occasion of International Day of the Girl titled "Let's Watch Her Soar" at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.





Adolescent girls from Sunamganj and Rangpur attended the event along with guests from different organizations, including I/NGOs. Tipping Point is a multi-country initiative addresses the root causes of child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) through centering the voices and leadership of adolescent girls, evidence generation for gender-transformative approaches.







Rawnak Jahan, Director, Women and Youth Empowerment programme of CARE Bangladesh, welcomed the guests and participants and said "There are still many issues in our society which exists as taboo. CARE Bangladesh believes that we must invest and act more to contribute to ensuring girls' rights".

The event celebrated the girls' leadership and highlighted contemporary issues of youth which require more policy attention and investment in girls' rights as per the theme of the year. The event featured puzzle solving, and idea sharing on contemporary adolescent issues, followed by a panel discussion and reflection from the participants.