Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:01 PM
Home Business

Huawei ICT Competition 2023-24 launched in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Huawei has launched an ICT Competition in Bangladesh for undergraduate students and accordingly from yesterday (Sunday), undergraduate students from any discipline can enroll in this competition till  November 17 next.
Six winners from the Bangladesh round will get Huawei laptops, and the winners of the regional round will attend a global camp in China, says a press release.
Huawei ICT Competition is a global event that is being arranged in Bangladesh for the second time under the theme of Connection, Glory, and Future. In this competition, the participants will be given some specific courses from Huawei's online learning platform. The courses will be divided into three tracks, namely network track, cloud track, and computing track. While registering for the competition, students need to select any one topic.
Participants will be allowed to study, take preparation, and participate in mock tests for the competition rounds. There will be three competition rounds: National, Regional and Global. Before the national round, there will be a preliminary test as well.
The national round exam will be an online test on 27th December. This test will have true or false, single-answer, and multiple-answer questions. Based on the performance, ten students will be selected from each track. In each track, the first prize will Mate Book B3-420 i5, the second prize will be the Mate Book B3-520 i3, the third prize will be the Huawei Watch GT3, and the fourth and fifth prizes will be the Huawei Free Buds 5. The sixth to tenth prize will be the Huawei Band 8 in the national competition round. So, all together, there will be 30 winners from the national round.
Henceforward, winners of the national round will be joining the regional round that will focus on Theory and lab examination. Students can work on online labs and show their capability of integrating what they have learned in the national and regional rounds. The regional round will be a team competition where each team will have three members and one instructor. The teams will be formed under the coordination of Huawei. Based on the performance of the regional round, students can join the physical camp in China further. There, they can learn advanced knowledge of ICT, AI, Cloud, Network solutions, etc.
Huawei ICT Competition intends to promote the thriving ICT talent ecosystem through collaboration with stakeholders and universities. This year's event will involve 150 thousand students from more than 2,300 universities in 80 countries.




« PreviousNext »

