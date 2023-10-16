EBL launches co-branded cards with JCI Bangladesh Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has launched co-branded cards with JCI Bangladesh.





Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, National President of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh (JCI Bangladesh); M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards, Md. Sanimul Haq Bhuiyan, Head of Corporate Sales and Alliance-Cards from Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), and others at the launching of EBL- JCI co-brand credit and prepaid cards for JCI Bangladesh members, at the Sheraton Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Md. Tajul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD); Haji Haris Bin Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam and Dr. Lilly Nicholls, High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh; Kabir Bin Anwar, former Cabinet Secretary were present on the occasion.