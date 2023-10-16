Video
FBCCI for boosting Bangladesh-Myanmar trade ties

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)     has put emphasis on strengthening trade relations with Myanmar through speedily resolving the existing problems impeding trade.
FBCCI said Bangladesh and Myanmar have long been enjoying friendly relations while there is a huge trade potential between the two neighboring countries. Despite this the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is very low.
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made the remarks in a courtesy meeting with Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe at FBCCI office in the capital's Gulshan area on Saturday.
FBCCI Vice President Shomi Kaiser and directors were present on the occasion, said a press release.
Mahbubul Alam said trade between Myanmar and Bangladesh is going for long time. "Once upon a time, trade took place with Yangon by sea from Chattogram. But, due to various reasons, bilateral trade volume between the two countries has declined slightly."
He said although there are many potential sectors in both countries, it is yet to be made possible to utilize those opportunities properly.
The chief of the country's apex trade body also commented that if the existing problems between the two countries, including the Rohingya problem, could be solved, then both the countries would benefit commercially. He urged Myanmar to take effective steps to solve the Rohingya problem.
Noting that Bangladesh has gained great reputation worldwide in various products including ready-made garment, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, jute and leather products, the FBCCI president said Myanmar can import these products from Bangladesh.
Besides, he said Bangladesh can import various products including rice, onions and spices from Myanmar.
Mahbubul Alam said Myanmar can come forward to meet the country's energy needs, while urging Myanmar businessmen at the same time to invest in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zones.
Ambassador Aung Kyaw Moe said Bangladesh and Myanmar have been maintaining friendly relations historically.
He said Myanmar was one of the five countries that first recognized Bangladesh in 1971. He also said Myanmar is interested in strengthening trade relations between the two countries.




