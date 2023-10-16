Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBL holds Annual Risk Conference-2023

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

NBL holds Annual Risk Conference-2023

NBL holds Annual Risk Conference-2023

National Bank Ltd (NBL) organised Annual Risk Conference-2023 held at a conference centre in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
All Regional offices, Branches and Sub-Branches officials from all over Bangladesh participated virtually in the conference.
Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank was present as chief guest and Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Ph.D, Additional Director, Department of Off-Site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank was present as a special guest at the conference.
NBL Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer Syed Rois Uddin along with all division heads and executives at the bank's head office were also present at the conference.  
The chief guest said the purpose of this conference is to develop the risk avoiding culture, which will facilitate the development of a strong risk management policy and infrastructure within the bank. Capacity building through knowledge sharing is essential to address various risks.
Therefore, we need to increase the capacity of all our executives and officers to strengthen risk management activities. Besides, awareness should be created among employees about the risks in day-to-day banking operations and to find ways to overcome them. This will improve various risk ratings such as Camels Rating, Core Risk Rating and Comprehensive Risk Rating.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks fall on selling pressure
Passing out of cadets held at Nat'l Maritime Institute in  Ctg
Ctg port starts using new giant equipment to boost cargo handling
Chairman of Orkim Chemicals calls on BGMEA President
IMF officials get updates on challenges, prospects of RMG sector
Call money rate rises to 7.45pc amid liquidity crunch
Imported eggs to arrive within few days: Tipu Munshi
US banks rise on results, but warn on inflation and wars


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft