NBL holds Annual Risk Conference-2023

National Bank Ltd (NBL) organised Annual Risk Conference-2023 held at a conference centre in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.All Regional offices, Branches and Sub-Branches officials from all over Bangladesh participated virtually in the conference.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank was present as chief guest and Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Ph.D, Additional Director, Department of Off-Site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank was present as a special guest at the conference.NBL Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer Syed Rois Uddin along with all division heads and executives at the bank's head office were also present at the conference.The chief guest said the purpose of this conference is to develop the risk avoiding culture, which will facilitate the development of a strong risk management policy and infrastructure within the bank. Capacity building through knowledge sharing is essential to address various risks.Therefore, we need to increase the capacity of all our executives and officers to strengthen risk management activities. Besides, awareness should be created among employees about the risks in day-to-day banking operations and to find ways to overcome them. This will improve various risk ratings such as Camels Rating, Core Risk Rating and Comprehensive Risk Rating.