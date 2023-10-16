Video
SCB leaders to attend global maritime summit in Mumbai

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim leaves Dhaka today (Monday) along with SCB Director K. M. Arifuzzaman to attend the three-day "Global Maritime India Summit-2023" to be held from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The conference will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, organized by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.

The meeting will discuss on "Developing Ports for the Future - Accelerated Shift towards Smart, Safe & Sustainable, Green Shipping & Ports - Fast-tracking Decarbonisation of Maritime Sector, Focus on Maritime Safety & Security, Emerging Technologies in Maritime Sector, Shipbuilding and Ship Repair."

The SCB Chairman and the Director are expected to return on Saturday next, says a SCB press release.




