Durga Puja countdown begins with Mahalaya

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, was celebrated on Saturday with due religious fervour and gaiety just a week ahead of Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Bangalee Hindu community slated for October 20-24.Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children, said Jagannath Hall Upasanalaya's chief priest Sadhan Chakrabarty.This invitation is extended through the chanting of mantras from Sri Sri Chandi and singing of devotional songs as countdown for Durga Puja began with the celebration of Mahalaya, he said.On the occasion of the day, special programmes of Mahalaya were arranged at different temples across the country, including the capital at the dawn.Hindu community members remembered and paid homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering clothes, food and sweets to Brahmins in their ancestors' names.Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee arranged a special one-hour programme at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 6am as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma along with his spouse Manu Verma attended the inaugural ceremony which began with the lighting up of pradip (earthen lamps) on the temple premises.On October 20, the five-day Durga Puja will begin with various rituals including Bodhon (incarnation), Abahon and Adhibas on the day of Maha Shashthi while it will come to an end with the immersion of idols on the day of Bijoya Dashami followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami and Maha Nabami puja on October 21, October 22 and October 23 respectively. �BSS