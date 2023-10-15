Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Durga Puja countdown begins with Mahalaya

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, was celebrated on Saturday with due religious fervour and gaiety just a week ahead of Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Bangalee Hindu community slated for October 20-24.

Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children, said Jagannath Hall Upasanalaya's chief priest Sadhan Chakrabarty.

This invitation is extended through the chanting of mantras from Sri Sri Chandi and singing of devotional songs as countdown for Durga Puja began with the celebration of Mahalaya, he said.

On the occasion of the day, special programmes of Mahalaya were arranged at different temples across the country, including the capital at the dawn.

Hindu community members remembered and paid homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering clothes, food and sweets to Brahmins in their ancestors' names.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee arranged a special one-hour programme at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 6am as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma along with his spouse Manu Verma attended the inaugural ceremony which began with the lighting up of pradip (earthen lamps) on the temple premises.

On October 20, the five-day Durga Puja will begin with various rituals including Bodhon (incarnation), Abahon and Adhibas on the day of Maha Shashthi while it will come to an end with the immersion of idols on the day of Bijoya Dashami followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami and Maha Nabami puja on October 21, October 22 and October 23 respectively.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Gaza bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Durga Puja countdown begins with Mahalaya
Rights group demands legal action against women sexual harassment
Cannot allow country to be dumping ground for others' e-waste: Mustafa Jabbar
BNP leader Anee sent to jail after 4-day remand
Terrorism financers, money launderers under govt scanner ahead of polls
Air Chief off to USA
Russia calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft