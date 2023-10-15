Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:24 AM
Cannot allow country to be dumping ground for others' e-waste: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Post and Telecommunica-tions Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said electronic waste (e-waste) is a major threat to the environment.

Importing old computers, laptops or mobiles used from abroad is a major risk to the health of national life, he said.

"We cannot allow the country to be a dumping point for other countries' e-waste. We need to look into how they are entering the country despite being banned and stop their sale," the minister said, while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised by digital technology related journalists' association BIJF on the occasion of World e-Waste Day in Dhaka on Saturday.

Highlighting the need for e-waste management like plastic waste management, Jabbar said the concerned should think about utilising the raw materials of e-waste. City corporations should be involved in e-waste management.

"There needs to be research on how to recycle e-waste. E - Industries should be set up on that basis with waste. For this, along with government initiatives, private entrepreneurs should also come forward to play a role," he added.

The minister said the dumping system should be developed through e-waste management. If this is possible, the e-waste spread across the country can be delivered to the designated destination through the post office if needed.

Presided over by BIJF President Nazneen Nahar, the programme was addressed among others, by BCS President Subrata Sarkar, SAARC CSI member Safqat Haider, Dhaka University Professor Professor ABM Moinul Hossain.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

