Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Vandalism Case

BNP leader Anee sent to jail after 4-day remand

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent


Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Publicity Secretary of BNP, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday on completion of four-day remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station for attacking police and vandalizing cars.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Dhanmondi Police Station, Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP leader before it with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.
Earlier on Wednesday another Dhaka court placed the BNP media cell Member Secretary, Anee, on a four-day remand for questioning in the case.

On Tuesday night police arrested him from his Dhanmondi residence. Later, he was shown arrested in a vandalism case filed with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station.

The case statement is that on May 23, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 members from various BNP affiliates gathered in front of Dhaka City College in Dhanmondi.

After concluding the rally, they reportedly obstructed on duty police personnel, attacked them, damaged public property, vandalized public transport and created chaos by blasting cocktails.

When the police tried to intervene, the BNP activists threw bricks and stones at them, resulting in serious injuries to police officers and personnel.

Following the incident, the police registered a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Gaza bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Durga Puja countdown begins with Mahalaya
Rights group demands legal action against women sexual harassment
Cannot allow country to be dumping ground for others' e-waste: Mustafa Jabbar
BNP leader Anee sent to jail after 4-day remand
Terrorism financers, money launderers under govt scanner ahead of polls
Air Chief off to USA
Russia calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft