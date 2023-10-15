BNP leader Anee sent to jail after 4-day remand

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Publicity Secretary of BNP, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday on completion of four-day remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station for attacking police and vandalizing cars.Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Dhanmondi Police Station, Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP leader before it with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.Earlier on Wednesday another Dhaka court placed the BNP media cell Member Secretary, Anee, on a four-day remand for questioning in the case.On Tuesday night police arrested him from his Dhanmondi residence. Later, he was shown arrested in a vandalism case filed with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station.The case statement is that on May 23, nearly 10,000 to 15,000 members from various BNP affiliates gathered in front of Dhaka City College in Dhanmondi.After concluding the rally, they reportedly obstructed on duty police personnel, attacked them, damaged public property, vandalized public transport and created chaos by blasting cocktails.When the police tried to intervene, the BNP activists threw bricks and stones at them, resulting in serious injuries to police officers and personnel.Following the incident, the police registered a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station.