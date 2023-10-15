Video
Sunday, 15 October, 2023
Home Front Page

Air Chief off to USA

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Air Chief off to USA

Air Chief off to USA

Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, left Dhaka for United States of America (USA) on Saturday for an official visit along with his spouse and one entourage, according to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

As part of this visit, he will inspect the current progress regarding maintenance (PDM and `C Check') activities of two C-130 transport aircrafts. Respected Chief of Air Staff is scheduled to return Bangladesh on October 21 on completion of the official visit.




