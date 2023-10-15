Dengue death toll now 1,158 with 10 more deaths

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,158 this year.During the period, 2,047 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.Of the new patients, 460 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.A total of 8,336 dengue patients, including 2,509 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,37,251 dengue cases and 2,27,757 recoveries this year.September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data. �UNB