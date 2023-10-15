Next election will be held at any cost: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday categorically said that the election will be held at any cost and people will exercise their voting rights freely defying moves of BNP to foil the election."Election will be held in this country at any cost, and people will cast their votes freely," she said.The prime minister said this while addressing a grand rally organised by the Awami League Dhaka North City at Civil Aviation ground in the capital city's Kawla area.The rally was supposed to take place on October 7 on the occasion of soft opening of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather.Hasina said that if looters, corrupt, killers, dacoits and thieves like BNP come to power they will just destroy the country."Let them not destroy the country, and only the symbol of the Boat can advance the country. My urge to you will be in the next election to cast your votes in favour of Boat," she said.She also mentioned that BNP is in a dilemma whether they will participate in the next election or not."It is not clear who is their leader to participate in the election, who will be their prime minister, that corrupt absconding criminal or the embezzler of orphans' money?" she questioned.Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, alleged that for this reason BNP is trying to foil the next general election."They know it very well that if there is election votes will be cast for Boat, Awami League will come to power, and development of the country will be expedited more," she said.In this regard, she said that BNP wanted to foil the election and snatch away the voting rights of the people."I will request the people to remain vigil so that they (BNP) could not do that," she said.In this connection, she said that if the people cast their votes in favour of Boat, then she will be in power otherwise not."But I will continue my work for the welfare of the people," she vowed.She requested all to vote in favour of Boat to give Awami League a chance for serving the people of the country next time."If you want development then vote for voat, if you want destruction then go for BNP-Jamaat," she said.Regarding the BNP's move to go to the foreign countries, she categorically mentioned that this move will not bring any result."Power of the people is the best power, I believe in the power of the people, I have faith and trust in the people," she said.AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, presidium members agriculture minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint secretary and information and broadcasting minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, joint secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretary Mirza Azam, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, local lawmaker (Dhaka-18) Habib Hasan, Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, member of the parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency Mohammad Ali Arafat, and AL Dhaka South City President Abu Ahmed Mannafi also spoke.With AL Dhaka North City President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair, its General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi moderated the rally.Leaders and activists of AL along with its front and associates bodies wearing T-shirt and caps of different colours with colourful banners, festoons, and placards from the morning thronged to the rally ground to hear the prime minister.The Prime Minister said that after a long struggle Awami League established democracy in the country."And if democratic trend continues and the party which believes in democracy remains in power, a country develops, we have proved that today," she said.She alleged that those who came into power after the assassination of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to erase the spirit of Liberation."They had started to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country," she said.She also said that their conspiracy was to make sure that Bangladesh never stood with dignity in the world arena.The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has witnessed massive development because the people voted for the AL in 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections.In this regard, she referred to different mega projects such as the Padma bridge, metro rail, elevated expressway, Ruppoor nuclear power plant, third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), tunnel in Chattogram and many others."In addition to ease the hassle of people, a circular elevated expressway in Dhaka, underground train in Dhaka and other big development projects would be underway," she said.She also mentioned that the work of Bus Rapid Transit from the HSIA to Gazipur is near to completion, while Purbachal expressway has been constructed for the convenience of people.The head of government assured the inhabitants of Dhaka North City Corporation to construct overpasses on rail tracks so that people don't need to face any obstacle for train movement.The Prime Minister requested all to keep their house and adjacent areas clean to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes as well as other safety measures for their family members.Referring to the Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war and other global challenges, she reiterated her call to all of the country not to spare an inch of land rather bring all arable land under cultivation to produce their own food whatever they can.The Premier also called upon the people to find out the hoarders and black-marketer, saying that the government will take stern action against them so that the people don't face any sufferings.Again expressing her goal to make Bangladesh a Smart country, she said "Bangladesh will be a Smart Bangladesh of 2041, where there will be smart population, smart government, smart economy and smart society." �UNB