PM calls on President at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Saturday."During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed various state-level issues, including her recent visit to the United States and the United Kingdom, particularly her attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and G-20 Summit in India," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.President Shahabuddin thanked the Prime Minister for her recent successful foreign visits.The Bangabhaban spokesperson also said the President and the Prime Minister exchanged well-beings and inquired about each other's health conditions during the meeting.The President wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday.On her arrival at Bangabhaban at about 7.15pm, President Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana welcomed the Prime Minister with a bouquet.The Prime Minister also presented a bouquet of flowers to the Head of State and his spouse.Secretaries concerned to the President were present. �BSS