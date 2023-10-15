Video
Home Back Page

Another 235 Indian citizens from Israel return to Delhi safe on a charter flight

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
TriptiNath

New Delhi, Oct 14: India on Saturday brought back from Israel the second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war with terrorist group Hamas. This is in addition to the 212 Indian nationals who returned to New Delhi on Friday.

The Indian citizens have been flown back under 'Operation Ajay' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the return of its citizens in special chartered flights. Of the 235 Indian nationals who returned today, 33 are from the southern Indian State of Kerala. The group was received this morning at the Delhi airport by Minister of State for External Affairs and Education RajkumarRanjan Singh.

 "Operation Ajay continues to bring citizens home. 2nd flight carrying 235 citizens arrives in New Delhi. MoS @RanjanRajkumar received the citizens at the airport," the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

 "Received the second batch of Indians from Israel. Heartening to note that they are very appreciative of GoI's swift response #OperationAjay and @MEAIndia for smooth coordination," Singh said in a post on X.

Sources said that the third flight is enroute to bring back Indian nationals. The number of Indian nationals who will return on the third flight and the time of its arrival in New Delhi, is not yet known. Depending on the demand of Indian nationals who wish to return from Israel, the government may even consider sending two charter flights a day to Israel.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar had shared pictures of the flight carrying 235 Indian nationals, which took off from Tel Aviv at 11.02 p.m. on Friday night.

The first flight carrying 212 Indians took off from the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Thursday and reached New Delhi on Friday morning. Sources said that the first charter flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Thursday, October 12 ( Air India- AI 987-800) Dreamliner also carried 25 Israeli nationals who had been requesting a safe return to their country.

Sources said that Air India also brought back on the first flight from Tel Aviv all its employees including check in staff, ground staff, baggage handlers, airlines security staff and cabin crew, duty managers and station managers. The cost of the return of Indian nationals is being borne by the Centre.



