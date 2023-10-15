Member of new militant outfit arrested in city

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested an active member of newly formed militant outfit 'Tawheed Uluhiyyah (Al-Zihadi)' in Pallabi area of Mirpur in the capital.The arrestee was Badhan Hossain, 28, son of Zillur Rahman of Akkelpur upazila in Joypurhat.A press release issued by the ATU informed that based on secret information, an ATU team conducted a drive in Pallabi area in the city and arrested Badhan at around 11:30am on Thursday.Earlier, the ATU personnel arrested founder of the militant outfit Jewel Mollah from Bagerhat on September 14 and two other active members Ruhul from Akkelpur of Joypurhat on September 15 and Gaziul Islam from Bhasantek in the city on September 16 this year, it said.