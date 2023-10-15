Re-Rolling Mills Blast 5 sustain burn injuries at Siddhirganj

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 14: Five workers of a re-rolling mills suffered burn injuries in an explosion at Siddhirganj here on Saturday.The injured were identified as Iqbal, 26, Saiful, 30, Zakaria, 22, Muzammel, 30 and Shariful, 25 of Godnail Syedpara area.Fakhar Uddin, Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said an explosion occurred at the Sharmin Re-Rolling Mills early in the morning, leaving five workers injured.Condition of three out of five workers who suffered burn injuries was stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.Of the injured, Muzammel sustained 100 per cent burns, Saiful 60 per cent, Shariful 57 per cent, Zakaria 35 per cent and Iqbal 33 per cent, said the hospital's Resident Medical Surgeon Dr Tarikul Islam.Fakhar Uddin said overflow of gas might have caused the explosion when the workers were asleep.