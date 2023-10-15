Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

TCB open sale for Oct begins today

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The sale of TCB products including rice at subsidized prices to one crore family card holder low-income families across the country is starting on Sunday. In this phase of the month of October, along with rice and other items, each family card holder can buy two kg of onion at the rate of Tk 35.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the operations of the programme on Sunday at 10:00am at Dhanmondi Lake, Dingi, Road No 8/A (in front of councillor's office), Ward No 15 in the capital.

The TCB said its sales operations for the month of October will start from Sunday across the country, including Dhaka metropolis, with the aim of delivering TCB products (edible oil, sugar, rice, lentil and onions) to one crore family card holder beneficiary families at subsidized prices.

This sales activity will be conducted from the dealer's shop/designated permanent establishments with the overall cooperation of the City Corporation, District and Upazila administrations and as per their scheduled date and time plan.

During this period, a cardholder can buy a maximum of two liters of soybean oil/rice bran oil, two kg of lentil, 5 kg of rice, one kg of sugar and 2 kg of onions.

Under the sale operations, Soyabean oil will be sold at Tk 100 per liter, sugar at Tk 70 per kg (subject to availability in some places), lentil at Tk 60 per kg, onion at Tk 35 per kg (subject to availability of imported onion only for Dhaka metropolis) and rice at Tk 30 per kg.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Another 235 Indian citizens from Israel return to Delhi safe on a charter flight
Member of new militant outfit arrested in city
Re-Rolling Mills Blast 5 sustain burn injuries at Siddhirganj
TCB open sale for Oct begins today
Stakeholders’ sleep will disappear after announcement of polls schedule: CEC
JU teachers’ faction alleges VC violated code of conduct
JICA formally hands over two units to Ctg WASA
Nothing actually happened behind the scenes: Fakhrul


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft