TCB open sale for Oct begins today

The sale of TCB products including rice at subsidized prices to one crore family card holder low-income families across the country is starting on Sunday. In this phase of the month of October, along with rice and other items, each family card holder can buy two kg of onion at the rate of Tk 35.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the operations of the programme on Sunday at 10:00am at Dhanmondi Lake, Dingi, Road No 8/A (in front of councillor's office), Ward No 15 in the capital.The TCB said its sales operations for the month of October will start from Sunday across the country, including Dhaka metropolis, with the aim of delivering TCB products (edible oil, sugar, rice, lentil and onions) to one crore family card holder beneficiary families at subsidized prices.This sales activity will be conducted from the dealer's shop/designated permanent establishments with the overall cooperation of the City Corporation, District and Upazila administrations and as per their scheduled date and time plan.During this period, a cardholder can buy a maximum of two liters of soybean oil/rice bran oil, two kg of lentil, 5 kg of rice, one kg of sugar and 2 kg of onions.Under the sale operations, Soyabean oil will be sold at Tk 100 per liter, sugar at Tk 70 per kg (subject to availability in some places), lentil at Tk 60 per kg, onion at Tk 35 per kg (subject to availability of imported onion only for Dhaka metropolis) and rice at Tk 30 per kg.