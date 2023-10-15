Video
Stakeholders’ sleep will disappear after announcement of polls schedule: CEC

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday that sleep of all the stakeholders will disappear after announcement of the election schedule.

He said it while inaugurating an election workshop at the Election Training Institute.
The Election Commission started phase wise training of divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, deputy inspectors general, superintendents of police and regional election officers. He said, "The responsibility of holding the election will be discharged."

The CEC said, "There is the expectation that the election duty will be performed impartially."

He directed field level administration officials and law enforcers not to allow politics get in the way of  their duties.

The CEC said, "We are not like to dwell in the past. But let's learn from it, let us all work together to create an example of free and fair election as people from around the world will monitor the election."

"We hope we will be able to hold free and peaceful election, free from irregularities and violence. The  election will be a success only if voters exercise their right to vote," he said. Usually, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners act as returning officers during the polls while DIGs and SPs maintain law and order.



