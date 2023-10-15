JU teachers’ faction alleges VC violated code of conduct

A group of teachers under the banner of 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad,' opposing Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad, loyal to JU VC Prof Nurul Alam, alleged that the VC violated the code of conduct of the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election to be held on October 16.The teachers belonging to the Parishad claimed that the JU VC conducted election campaigns in the name of exchange of views with the teachers in three phases till now.University sources said, "JU VC exchanged views with teachers categorically, who are lecturers and assistant professors, associate professors and the teachers of the hall's body, on October 4, 12 and 14 respectively."Expressing deep concern regarding the allegation against JU VC, Leaders of Shikkhak Oikya Parishad said, "JU VC can interact with any teachers but when the member secretary of Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad coordinated the matter then it will be a matter of question."A candidate of 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad' and pro-Awami teacher Prof Sohel Ahmed said, "Though JU Act 1973 did not specify what will be the code of conduct when the announcement of the election is scheduled. But from the common democratic values, we expect a moral, fair and impartial stance from JU VC who is also the President of the Senate."Pro-BNP teacher Prof Shamsul Alam said, "VC held an unprecedented meeting with Provost, Warden, and resident hall teachers on a holiday before the election, which became a question of morality and the spirit of fair elections."Member Secretary of Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad Prof Bashir Ahmed said that he engaged in an ongoing meeting and would talk later.