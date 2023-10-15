Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 October, 2023, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Upcoming Senate Polls

JU teachers’ faction alleges VC violated code of conduct

Published : Sunday, 15 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
JU Correspondent

A group of teachers under the banner of 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad,' opposing Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad, loyal to JU VC Prof Nurul Alam, alleged  that the VC violated the code of conduct of the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election to be held on October 16.

The teachers belonging to the Parishad claimed that the JU VC conducted election campaigns in the name of exchange of views with the teachers in three phases till now.

University sources said, "JU VC exchanged views with teachers categorically, who are lecturers and assistant professors, associate professors and the teachers of the hall's body, on October 4, 12 and 14 respectively."

Expressing deep concern regarding the allegation against JU VC, Leaders of Shikkhak Oikya Parishad said, "JU VC can interact with any teachers but when the member secretary of Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad coordinated the matter then it will be a matter of question."

A candidate of 'Shikkhak Oikya Parishad' and pro-Awami teacher Prof Sohel Ahmed said, "Though JU Act 1973 did not specify what will be the code of conduct when the announcement of the election is scheduled. But from the common democratic values, we expect a moral, fair and impartial stance from JU VC who is also the President of the Senate."

Pro-BNP teacher Prof Shamsul Alam said, "VC held an unprecedented meeting with Provost, Warden, and resident hall teachers on a holiday before the election, which became a question of morality and the spirit of fair elections."

Member Secretary of Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad Prof Bashir Ahmed said that he engaged in an ongoing meeting and would talk later.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Another 235 Indian citizens from Israel return to Delhi safe on a charter flight
Member of new militant outfit arrested in city
Re-Rolling Mills Blast 5 sustain burn injuries at Siddhirganj
TCB open sale for Oct begins today
Stakeholders’ sleep will disappear after announcement of polls schedule: CEC
JU teachers’ faction alleges VC violated code of conduct
JICA formally hands over two units to Ctg WASA
Nothing actually happened behind the scenes: Fakhrul


Latest News
Sri Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Mid-day meal for primary students from November
BNP itself will fall in blockade if holds blockade programme: Quader
New Zealand election: opposition National Party claims victory
Israel military says Gaza City residents must not 'delay' evacuation
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
India give no chance to Pakistan, win so easily by 7 wkts
One killed, 14 hurt as bus plunges into pond in Barisal
Thousands flee north Gaza after Israel evacuation warning
Most Read News
BNP leader Annie sent to jail after remand
Engr Sifat murder at Dakkhin Khan: Arrested 3 remanded
70 killed in Israeli air strikes while fleeing Gaza
CEC wants impartial role of field level officials in next polls
BNP's 3-hour hunger strike at Nayapaltan underway
Introduce Chief Political Officers in corporate world
Next general election to be held at any cost: PM
Member of new militant outfit held in city
Shakib remains fit as no injury detected in scan report
Fakhrul breaks hunger-strike held for Khaleda's permanent release
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft